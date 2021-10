Dilip Das assisted by his son Shankar Das is engaged





Dilip Das assisted by his son Shankar Das is engaged in making dhak and dhole, as demand of the traditional percussion instrument sees a steep rise ahead of the Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengali Hindus. The photo was taken from Kathpatti on Wilson Road in Bandar upazila of Narayanganj on Sunday. photo : Observer