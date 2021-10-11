Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

3 dead,  211 hospitalized in 24 hrs with dengue

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

Three more patients died due to dengue fever and 211 more people hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 164 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 47 to hospitals at other places.
According to the statistics, a total of 20,129 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 10. Among them, 19,086 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 967. Of them, 795 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 172 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 76 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and eight in October so far.
Among 20,129 infected, 1,932 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 10 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.
Among the deaths, 71 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pori Moni granted permanent bail
Durga Puja begins today with Maha Shasthi
Journalist Rafiqul Haque  no more
Dilip Das assisted by his son Shankar Das is engaged
Father of Pakistan’s N-bomb Qadeer Khan dies at 85
3 dead,  211 hospitalized in 24 hrs with dengue
Consultant for 3rd Karnaphuli Railway Bridge appointed
Impoverished people from different areas start coming to the capital


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft