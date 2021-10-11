3 dead,  211 hospitalized in 24 hrs with dengue

Three more patients died due to dengue fever and 211 more people hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 164 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 47 to hospitals at other places.

According to the statistics, a total of 20,129 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 10. Among them, 19,086 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 967. Of them, 795 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 172 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 76 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September and eight in October so far.

Among 20,129 infected, 1,932 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 10 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 71 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.





