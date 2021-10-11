Consultant for 3rd Karnaphuli Railway Bridge appointed

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 10: A consultant for the third Karnaphuli Railway Bridge at Kalurghat was selected, Gulam Mustafa, the Project Director, told the Daily Observer.

He said the Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation had already been appointed as the consultant of the Third Kalurghat Bridge.

In this connection an agreement will be signed between Yoshin authority and the Bangladesh Railway on October 15. The consultant will conduct a feasibility study of the bridge again and prepare a revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP).

Gulam Mustafa hoped that the works of the project may begin in April next year.

Meanwhile, the financer of the project, South Korea is now ready to begin the works of the bridge. But due to pandemic corona, the arrangement of necessary functions could not be held.

Gulam Mustafa, the appointed consultant will survey the site and revise the existing DPP. The South Korean side has agreed to fund 50 percent additional cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 percent.

The total costing of the bridge will now increase to taka 4000 crore due to rising of the height to 12.2 metre as per the proposal of the BIWTA.

Meanwhile, the Engineering Department of Bangladesh Railway earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost of Tk1500 crore.

South Korea agreed to finance of 100 million US Dollar. But with the increase of height to 12.2 metre of the bridge, the estimated cost has already exceeded 4000 crore.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea, regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean side asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of the bridge.

So, Bangladesh Railway held a bilateral meeting with the financer South Korea on February 1.

In the meeting the South Korea agreed to finance the enhanced costing of 50 percent while the rest will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

Presently, they would go for preparation for the fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) keeping its height at 12.2 metre.

Railway sources said the government had undertaken the project to construct a bridge across river Karnaphuli at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line. The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge is an old bridge. Once the only link between the southern regions of Chittagong division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country has now been in dilapidated condition.

This 239-m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chittagong-Dohazari section in the year 1931.

Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.This is now in dilapidated condition. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge.

For this reason, the government has decided to repair it. A BUET expert team visited the site on October 9. They stressed the need for repair to the bridge which might begin in January next year.



