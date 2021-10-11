Video
School, college students to get jabs soon: Zahid

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that administration of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to school and college students will start soon.
Zahid Maleque made the remark at a press conference on Covid-19 vaccine and contemporary issues at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons in Mohakhali on Sunday.  
The Health Minister said, "I visited Geneva four days ago and talked to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) about vaccinating students. They have approved Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for school-college students of 12 to 17 years old to prevent Covid-19 infection."
"Now we've six million doses of Pfizer vaccines in stock. Six million doses vaccines will be administrated to three million students. Another seven million vaccines will come this month. Then there will be no shortage of vaccine to vaccinate," he added.
He further said, "It will be possible to vaccinate 80 million people in the country between December and January. We have received 72.2 million vaccines so far. From these, 36.1 million people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 17.9 million people with both the doses. Now there are 18.1 million doses of vaccine in hand. Another 52 million people have registered in the 'Surokkha' app.
Mentioning that about 35 million more vaccines will come this year, Zahid Maleque said, "We will be able to bring 120 million people under vaccination within next March which is the 70 per cent of the population of the country. However, now Coronavirus is under control, everyone has to follow the hygiene rules."


