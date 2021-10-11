Video
ACC files case against ex jt secy for embezzling Tk 1.76cr

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Staff Correspondent

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday filed a case against Dr Ashrafunnesa, former joint secretary and director of the IEM unit of the Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), on charges of embezzling Tk 1.76 crore.
ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin filed the case with its integrated District office-1 against Ashrafunnesa.  Muhammad Arif Sadeq, Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer of ACC confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.
The commission in its investigation found that Ashrafunnesa embezzled around Tk 1.76 crore from May 13, 2018 to December 30 in 2020 showing fake bills and gave work orders to the contractor which was higher than the market price.
On September 16 last year, the ACC interrogated Ashrafunnesa at its Segunbagicha's headquarters in Dhaka over her alleged corruption.
The commission interrogated two deputy directors of the same unit - Zakia Akhtar and Abu Taher Mohammad Sanaullah Nuri - in connection with the corruption committed by Ashrafunnesa.
The case was filed against the accused under Section 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 (Ka) of the Penal Code and Section 5 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.


