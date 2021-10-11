

Padma Bank signs deal with BB to receive tax challans

According to the deal, Padma Bank can receive government VAT, Tax, revenue, passport fees and other fees from branches and sub-branches.

The agreement was signed by Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO, Padma Bank in presence of Chief Guest Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank. The program was chaired by Nurun Nahar, Executive Director. At this time, Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, SVP and Head of FAD and Treasury Farjana Yasmin and Deputy Head of ICTD Mosharraf Hossain Khan and other senior officials of both the organizations.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh bank said, ''It's a great opportunity for Padma Bank to serve its clients. As a result, with this ACS taxpayers and citizens can pay their tax, VAT and other govt fees by using nationwide network of Padma Bank.''

Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru thanked Bangladesh Bank authorities for providing such a wonderful opportunity. At this time, he said, Padma Bank Limited will reach one step ahead in gaining trust of the customers by providing this service. Padma Bank signed a deal with Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Automated Challan System (ACS). The agreement was signed at the Bangladesh Bank head office recently, says a press release.According to the deal, Padma Bank can receive government VAT, Tax, revenue, passport fees and other fees from branches and sub-branches.The agreement was signed by Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and Md. Ehsan Khasru, Managing Director and CEO, Padma Bank in presence of Chief Guest Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank. The program was chaired by Nurun Nahar, Executive Director. At this time, Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, SVP and Head of FAD and Treasury Farjana Yasmin and Deputy Head of ICTD Mosharraf Hossain Khan and other senior officials of both the organizations.Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh bank said, ''It's a great opportunity for Padma Bank to serve its clients. As a result, with this ACS taxpayers and citizens can pay their tax, VAT and other govt fees by using nationwide network of Padma Bank.''Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru thanked Bangladesh Bank authorities for providing such a wonderful opportunity. At this time, he said, Padma Bank Limited will reach one step ahead in gaining trust of the customers by providing this service.