IBBL Rajshahi holds business development confce

Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference at a local hotel recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director, J Q M Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director, Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice President, Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President and A.M. Shahidul Amran, Assistant Vice President of the bank addressed the conference. Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone presided over the programme.Head of Branches, Manager Operations and officials of the branches under Rajshahi Zone attended the conference. The conference expressed satisfaction over the business performance and given direction to uphold the success.