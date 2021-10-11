Video
Monday, 11 October, 2021
Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank holds business review meeting

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Business Review Meeting-2021 of The Premier Bank Limited was held recently at Head Office in The Iqbal Center.
Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Chairman, Board of Directors of The Premier Bank Limited was chief guest on the occasion, says a press release.
Advisor to the bank Mr. Muhammed Ali and Managing Director and CEO M. Reazul Karim among others were present in the meeting.
Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal praised the bank employees and offers special thanks to branch managers and zonal heads over the development and success the bank achieved through out the year.
He hoped that the growth will continue well into the end of the fiscal year further strengthening the Banks position in the banking and financial sector of the country.
The key participants were all the branch managers and zonal heads along with divisional heads who reviewed the business performance of the Bank up till now.  They further discussed the strategies and challenges that need to be addressed in order generate more business for the bank so that the objectives and yearly target for 2021 can be successfully achieved.
In the backdrop of the current Covid-19 scenario and its effect on the fundamental market and trade situation, Adviser and the MD and CEO of the Bank focused on business expansion and shared words of inspiration.
They laid emphasis on upholding compliances and change business products to leap forward and reaffirm the Premier Bank's position as one of the top performing banks in the country by the end of 2021.


