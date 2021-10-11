Plan taken to set up Tk 130cr high tech park at Nowabgonj

Plans have been taken to build a high tech park at a cost of Tk 130 crore and an IT Training and Incubation Center in the name of Sheikh Kamal at a cost of Tk 78 crore at Nawabganj in the outskirt of the capital Dhaka.

Moreover, 22 unions of Nawabganj and Dohar upazilla have been brought under broadband internet connectivity.

Prime Minister's adviser on private sector investment and development Salman F Rahman on Saturday visited the project sites along with State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, said a press release of the PM's Adviser's office.

It said people in Nawabganj-Dohar area have been demanding internet connectivity at the union level for a long time. Because, residents of the areas had to come to the capital for different small works.

In such a situation, the government started the work of setting up 'Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center' and 'Hi-Tech Park in Nawabganj' like other parts of the country.

After the project sites visit, Salman F Rahman and Zunaid Ahmed Palak exchanged views at a meeting with local ICT entrepreneurs and inaugurated the broadband internet connectivity of 22 unions at the Nawabganj Upazila Parishad auditorium.

At the meeting, Palak listened to various proposals and problems of the ICT entrepreneurs including reducing VAT on advertisements of Facebook and increasing the speed of internet.

Responding to entrepreneurs demands Palak assured them to solve the problems. He said Sheikh Kamal IT Training and Incubation Center is being constructed in Nawabganj at a cost of Tk 78 crore. It would be visible within next December.

Speaking in the programme, Salman F Rahman said tech giants like Samsung are coming to Bangladesh to make mobiles as the country is going into digital. It would bring major changes in the country's industrialization process.

He said per capita income is now US$2,227 as the country is developing fast under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. No one would be able to resist the country's development now.

High-tech park officials said broadband internet connections have been already installed in 2,600 unions across the country and 57 unions including the 22 of Nawabganj-Dohar in Dhaka district have been connected this time.















