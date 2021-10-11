Tipu for enhancing BD-China trade relations

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Sunday termed China as a "great friend" of Bangladesh and emphasized on enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, especially boosting the trade relations in the days to come.

"There is no doubt that China is a great friend of Bangladesh and they play a big role in our development efforts," he said.

The Commerce Minister was addressing the "BCCCI-ERF Best Reporting Award on Bilateral Relationship between Bangladesh and China" as the chief guest held at the ERF auditorium in the capital's Paltan area.

Organized jointly by the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming spoke on the occasion virtually as the special guest.

Chaired by BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza, its secretary general Md Shahjahan Mridha Benu and ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam gave the welcome remarks while ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy gave the vote of thanks.

BCCCI joint secretary general Al Mamun Mridha moderated the function and informed that they would continue to sponsor the award programme in future and also would provide fellowships to ERF members.

Mentioning that trade and commerce in recent times play a very significant role in global politics, the Commerce Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always directs the Bangladesh missions abroad to put priority on enhancing trade and commerce relations with different countries and thus boosting exports.

Tipu said China is the largest supplier of machineries and goods to Bangladesh while it is also Bangladesh's largest trade partner.

He also cited that there could have been a difficult time for the Bangladeshi RMG sector had there been no raw material coming from China in due time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Minister noted that Bangladesh enjoys almost half of its global financial relationship with China and it really means a lot for the country.

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming said that Bangladesh has made emarkable achievements in economic development and also in different socio-economic fields over the last 50 years while the country attained the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) ahead of the schedule.

"I'm also sure that Bangladesh is going to graduate from the LDCs by 2026 and also could be among the top 25 economies by 2030," he added.

The Chinese Ambassador said that Chinese President Xi Jinping during his address at the just concluded 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had proposed a global development initiative which would pursue stronger, greener and healthier global development.

The Chinese Ambassador said Bangladesh is an important participant of the Belt and Road Initiative and it was also the first country in South Asia to join this initiative.

Jiming also invited Bangladeshi businesses and the Commerce Minister to take part in the upcoming China International Import Exposition and the Canton Fair to be held in China.

Later, the Commerce Minister along with the distinguished guests distributed awards to 10 best reporters in 10 different categories. Each of the recipients received a crest, a certificate and a cheque of Taka 50,000.













