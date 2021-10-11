Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 11:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tipu for enhancing BD-China trade relations

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Sunday termed China as a "great friend" of Bangladesh and emphasized on enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and China, especially boosting the trade relations in the days to come.
"There is no doubt that China is a great friend of Bangladesh and they play a big role in our development efforts," he said.
The Commerce Minister was addressing the "BCCCI-ERF Best Reporting Award on Bilateral Relationship between Bangladesh and China" as the chief guest held at the ERF auditorium in the capital's Paltan area.
Organized jointly by the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka Li Jiming spoke on the occasion virtually as the special guest.
Chaired by BCCCI President Gazi Golam Murtoza, its secretary general Md Shahjahan Mridha Benu and ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam gave the welcome remarks while ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy gave the vote of thanks.
BCCCI joint secretary general Al Mamun Mridha moderated the function and informed that they would continue to sponsor the award programme in future and also would provide fellowships to ERF members.
Mentioning that trade and commerce in recent times play a very significant role in global politics, the Commerce Minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always directs the Bangladesh missions abroad to put priority on enhancing trade and commerce relations with different countries and thus boosting exports.
Tipu said China is the largest supplier of machineries and goods to Bangladesh while it is also Bangladesh's largest trade partner.
He also cited that there could have been a difficult time for the Bangladeshi RMG sector had there been no raw material coming from China in due time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Commerce Minister noted that Bangladesh enjoys almost half of its global financial relationship with China and it really means a lot for the country.
Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming said that Bangladesh has made emarkable achievements in economic development and also in different socio-economic fields over the last 50 years while the country attained the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) ahead of the schedule.
"I'm also sure that Bangladesh is going to graduate from the LDCs by 2026 and also could be among the top 25 economies by 2030," he added.
The Chinese Ambassador said that Chinese President Xi Jinping during his address at the just concluded 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had proposed a global development initiative which would pursue stronger, greener and healthier global development.
The Chinese Ambassador said Bangladesh is an important participant of the Belt and Road Initiative and it was also the first country in South Asia to join this initiative.
Jiming also invited Bangladeshi businesses and the Commerce Minister to take part in the upcoming China International Import Exposition and the Canton Fair to be held in China.
Later, the Commerce Minister along with the distinguished guests distributed awards to 10 best reporters in 10 different categories. Each of the recipients received a crest, a certificate and a cheque of Taka 50,000.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank signs deal with BB to receive tax challans
IBBL Rajshahi holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds business review meeting
India imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften prices
India air travel demand up in festive season
Plan taken to set up Tk 130cr high tech park at Nowabgonj
Tipu for enhancing BD-China trade relations
Samsung launches tablet Galaxy Tab A7 Lite


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft