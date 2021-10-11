Samsung launches tablet Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung has recently launched the latest addition to its Galaxy Tab series- the Galaxy Tab A7 lite in the Bangladesh market. The tablet is a perfect companion, packed with functional features that are designed specifically to meet the increasing media consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers can now work, study, and enjoy games and movies conveniently, with the extremely compact, light-weight, and affordable Galaxy Tab A7 lite priced at BDT 17, 499 only, says a press release.

"We are excited to provide Bangladeshi consumers with the ultimate carry-along companion. Whether it is remote work, online classes, or personal entertainment, and connecting with the loved ones, the Galaxy Tab A7 lite will succor their creative and busy routines," the press release quoted Samsung Bangladesh Mobile Head Md. Muyeedur Rahman as saying on this occasion.

The Galaxy Tab A7 lite is perfect for on-the-go content that combines productivity, creativity and fulfills the entertainment needs of the consumers. The tablet features an 8.7-inch display with a resolution of 1340 X 800 pixels for vivid and true-to-life visuals. Powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) processor and 3GB RAM, the device provides smooth app and gaming performance.

Additionally, the device houses a bigger and powerful 5,100 mAh battery that lasts for a long time, allowing consumers the freedom to go outside without having to worry about carrying the charger everywhere. At a great value, Samsung has packed an enormous and reliable battery, backed up with a 15W fast charging support.

Besides, consumers can now binge-watch their favorite movies and TV shows with the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's dual speaker that delivers rich and stereo sound. Moreover, the device boasts security at every level via Samsung Knox to protect private data from most malware and malicious attacks.

To create a safe environment for the children, Samsung has come up with a Kids Mode with secure privacy inside the virtual world. The company is providing a digital playground for both learning and entertainment accompanied by Parental Control and a Customizable Home screen that lets users monitor usage, playtime and select preferable applications and wallpaper. Children and young adults can now play and learn efficiently without getting distracted by unnecessary content.





