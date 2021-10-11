Video
IMF board to hear from law firm accusing Georgieva of misconduct

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

WASHINGTON, Oct 10: The IMF executive board will meet Sunday to hear from a law firm whose investigators concluded that managing director Kristalina Georgieva manipulated data in favor of China while she held a senior role at the World Bank, a source close to the case said Saturday.
The board said Friday it wanted "more clarifying details" as it assesses whether Georgieva will keep her job and that it will decide on this "very soon."
The board has met three times this week -- Wednesday, Friday and again Saturday to discuss the fate of the managing director. On Sunday it will meet with representatives of the law firm WilmerHale, which found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
Georgieva, 68, has won the support of France and other European countries, a source close to the affair told AFP on Friday. However, the United States -- a key member of the IMF -- has not yet stated its position on this controversy, according to two other sources with knowledge of the situation.
Time is of the essence with the IMF and the World Bank to begin their fall meetings on Monday.
Georgieva, a Bulgarian national and economist by training, spoke to the IMF board on Wednesday.
She has repeatedly denied the report's conclusions, and on Thursday released a letter from her attorney to the board objecting to WilmerHale's findings, as well as her 12-page testimony to the 24 board members.    -AFP


