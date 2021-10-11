

Lead BD, Q & Q trading sign business deal

Lead Bangladesh Managing Director Imtiaj Uddin Jehad, and Q & Q Trading Limited Managing Director Mohammad Mohiuddin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective companies.

Lead Bangladesh, a marketing and branding company, will handle the strategic marketing, ATL (Above the Line), and BTL (Below the line) of four brands namely Pilot pen, Foster Clarks, Borges, and Moccona coffee imported by Q & Q Trading Limited in Bangladesh.

Q & Q Trading Limited mainly deals with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and electronic goods. Its area of business covers trading, marketing and distributing all over Bangladesh.

During the signing programme, Abdullah Al Kaiser, business development manager of Lead Bangladesh, and ParthaDatta, head of Sales of Q& Q Trading Limited were present among others.









