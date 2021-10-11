

Walton takes Paperfly for countrywide doorstep delivery

Regarding the development, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.'s Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Rad and Paperfly's Chief Marketing Officer Rahath Ahmed signed an agreement recently, said a news release.

Officials informed that the local electronics giant promotes 'Made in Bangladesh' brand beyond the border though manufacturing high standard products with modern science and technology. Walton has a workforce of more than 30 thousand actively working in their factory surface located in Chandra.

From Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd, executive directors Zeenat Hakim and Azizul Hakim, head of corporate sales Taufiq Imam Hossain, senior assistant director Sherazul Islam, national sales manager Abul Hasnat, head of accounts Md. Ahasanul Alam Siddiqi were present in the signing ceremony.

Paperfly's head of courier cargo Ahsan Shameem and assistant manager Jubayer Hossain were present on the occasion.

Over the time, Paperfly has introduced never before seen innovative services like doorstep pick-up all over Bangladesh. There are smart log, smart return and one hour merchant payment services for massive convenience to the merchants.

















