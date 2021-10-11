Video
OPPO offers ticket to watch T20WC final in Dubai

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently come up with an exciting activity that will give the users and fans the opportunity to live their dreams of going to Dubai for watching the world cup live.
As Bangladesh will also take part in the world the cup, the excitement has just doubled. To add more fun to this excitement, OPPO has kicked off an activity tilted '"Dream to the World Cup, Buy OPPO & Win Trip to Dubai" where the smartphone users can participate and be the lucky winner who will be awarded a trip to Dubai with convenience of watching the final match of T20 world cup live from the stadium.  
The campaign has begun on October 7 and will continue till October 17 next. During this timeframe, any buyer who will purchase any of these three OPPO smartphones - OPPO F19 Pro, OPPO F19, OPPO Reno5 - will be considered eligible for lottery.
Lucky winners will be selected through lottery who will get the opportunity to visit Dubai and enjoy T20 World Cup live, says a press release
To participate in the campaign, after buying OPPO F19, F19 Pro or Reno5 from online shop or any retail shop, customers will have to give the name, phone number, IMEI, and other details in lottery system link through OPPO shop or by themselves by visiting this link - https://oppobangladesh.com/lottery/. OPPO will declare the name of the winners immediately after the end of this campaign through Live Lottery System.








