

Women’s safety a must to achieve SDG Goal 5: Speakers

They were speaking at the event titled 'Unbound 2021' organized by Shreya, a digital platform for women at Radisson Blu Water Garden Dhaka on Friday to throw light on pertinent issues such as gender equality and digital safety for women.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atikul Islam sent his best wishes; Aroma Dutta, a Member of the Parliament, UNFPA Representative Asa Torkelsson, Shaila Abedin, Executive Vice President, Prime Bank, Farha Mahmud Treena, Vice Chairperson Investment Committee, e-CAB and Kazi Ali Reza, Director, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, former UNIC representative graced the occasion with their presence along with Sanzida Chowdhury Swarna, Founder & CEO of Shreya, many other guest speakers, high officials and group members of Shreya in attendance, says a press release.

The main focus of the event was creating a platform for women to voice their opinion and concerns related to gender equality and digital safety for women.

Ishtiaq Ahmed PPM, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime Investigation Division, CTTC, DMP, discussed the steps that should be taken to ensure security for women in the cyberspace. Meanwhile, motivational speaker Solaiman Shukhon, actress Natasha Hayat, singer a Putul Sajia Sultana and media personality Peya Jannatul shed light on the etiquettes of using social media.

Aroma Dutta, a Member of the Parliament, shared: "I am mesmerised at what Shreya is doing for the women folk and so glad to be a part of this event as this attests the fact that women of our country have progressed a lot. They are now talking about eliminating gender bias and empowering them. I believe groups like Shreya will keep organizing such events for the welfare of women."

UNFPA Representative Asa Torkelsson said: "The time is ripe for raising our voice for the safety of women in the cyberspace as the rate of harassment and abuses against women is on the rise in the cyberspace. I thank Shreya for organizing an event on this and also, taking initiatives for encouraging women to do something on their own."

The event was live-streamed on Shreya's Facebook page and women from middle and affluent classes participated at the event.The key sponsors of the event were ACI Freedom Sanitary Napkins, LUX, Nestle, Adi Mohini Mohan Kanjilal Bangladesh, Amoree The Beauty House, Calci-Pro by New Zealand Dairy Products Bangladesh Limited, Artisan and La Mano Aesthetics and Laser Centre. The event came to an end with a spectacular musical performance by famous singer Tahsan and his band.

It is mentionable that Shreya is a widely-acclaimed platform for women consisting of around 45,000 active members, which is playing a pivotal role in eradicating gender barriers and creating a space for women entrepreneurship. It has facilitated countless lives through community activism, mutual support and business creation and promotion. Shreya BD also launched their official website www.shreyabd.com in this event.



















