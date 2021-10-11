Video
Monday, 11 October, 2021
RMG working environment should adhere to UN guidelines: Speakers

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Speakers at a virtual dialogue said Bangladesh's RMG sector needs to strengthen its labour and working  environment in adherence to the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs)  with a view to better handle the post-graduation challenges.
Over the past decade, they said the export-oriented RMG sector has made a  significant progress in strengthening workplace safety. In continuation of this journey, the sector needs to focus on human and labour rights issues  taking into account the post-LDC graduation requirements.
They came up with such remarks at a virtual dialogue organized by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in partnership with the Christian Aid in Bangladesh on "Building the RMG Sector in Adherence with the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs)" held on Saturday.
The UNGPs have provided a guideline for the industries on how to improve the labour rights practices in the workplace. Such a guideline will be highly beneficial for the RMG enterprises to better structure social compliances in adherence to international standards.
The government agencies will get better understanding on how to facilitate  factories in strengthening their labour practices, said a press release.
Dr Fahmida Khatun, Executive Director, CPD delivered the introductory  remarks while Pankaj Kumar, Country Director, Christian Aid Bangladesh,  delivered the welcome remarks at the session.
Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, CPD, moderated the session.
The keynote presentation at the dialogue was made by Dr Khondaker Golam  Moazzem, Research Director of CPD. Dr Moazzem mentioned that this study  analysed the level of maturity on UNGPs of RMG enterprises on eight key  indicators such as policy commitment; governance and embedding;  prioritisation of risks and identification of the salient human rights  issues; stakeholder engagement; assessing human rights risks; integration and  mitigation measures; tracking; and remedy and grievance mechanisms.
The study highlighted interesting facts which showed that the factories from Dhaka and Gazipur district have better performance in most human rights aspects than factories from Chattogram and Narayanganj.
Moreover, enterprises under the membership of BGMEA are found in a better  state than those under the membership of BKMEA. This again reflects a need for removing disparity and exercising equal opportunity for all RMG enterprises.
Md Mojibul Haque, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of  Labour and Employment shed light on the need for reducing gap between the  owners and the workers.
Md. Ehsan-E-Elahi, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment re-asserted  the need for a coordinated effort-based mechanism. "The garments owners should be more aware of the labour rights and wellbeing," he said.
He said the government has developed a long-term action plan for the  improvement of labour laws and labour-related practices not only in the RMG  sector, but also in other sectors.
Faruque Hassan, President, BGMEA, put some vital issues on the table,  including-adhering to the SDGs, developing a unified code of conduct to avoid  the audit fatigue, conducting a comprehensive research in concentration with  all the local and global standards, and bringing a positive change through  apparel diplomacy and thorough research.
Mohammad Hatem, First Vice-President, BKMEA, highlighted two important  issues-first, childcare facilities, and second, corporate social  responsibility (CSR) facilities.
Vidiya Amrit Khan, Director, BGMEA, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmmed, Specialist on  Worker Activities, ILO, Sharmin Sultana Moushumi, Advocate, Bangladesh High  Court, Haroon Ar Rashid, Director, BGMEA spoke, among others, at the  dialogue.
The session was followed by an open-floor discussion. High-level policy  makers, researchers, RMG workers, development practitioners, academics,  business leaders, civil society activists, international development  partners, and journalists took part at the dialogue.    -BSS


