Monday, 11 October, 2021, 10:59 AM
Delta wave tossed wrench into US job market in Sept

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

WASHINGTON, Oct 10: The US economy was predicted to add hundreds of thousands of jobs last month but instead gained only 194,000 as the Delta variant of Covid-19 again denied President Joe Biden the soaring labor market he is banking on -- at least for now.
Schools shed jobs, and the bars and restaurants that have become a barometer of the virus' threat to business added barely any positions in the Labor Department's September employment report released Friday, which at best presented a mixed verdict on the state of the world's largest economy.
On a more positive note, the unemployment rate ticked down more than expected to 4.8 percent, and the last two months' jobs gains have been revised upwards, underlining that the United States has come a long way from the devastating weeks last year when Covid caused tens of millions to lose their jobs.
Biden has been banking on an economic revival to build support for his presidency-defining spending bills while also fending off the Republican opposition's attempts to use the country's debt limit to force a retreat on his ambitious agenda.
The data underscores how the virus's fast-spreading variant has complicated those plans, though cases have declined nationwide since the cutoff for the report's data, in the first half of September. Biden called the drop in the unemployment rate "a significant improvement from when I took office, and a sign that our recovery is moving forward, even in the face of a Covid pandemic."
But the Republican National Committee was scathing, tweeting: "Joe Biden has failed Americans."
Economists view the data as likely enough for the Federal Reserve to begin slowing its massive purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the country through the pandemic, as they signaled they could do later this year.
"With debt ceiling shenanigans pushed back until December 3, the road is clear for an announcement at the November" meeting of the Fed's policy committee, Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics said.
The monthly employment data have become progress reports for the United States' bounceback after more than 20 million jobs were lost to the pandemic, and the latest report showed the economy had regained 17.4 million positions since the downturn's nadir in September 2020.
However there were still five million positions missing, with job growth averaging 561,000 per month this year and fluctuating significantly. In July, the economy added an upwardly revised total of nearly 1.1 million positions. But that was before Delta struck, slashing job down to 366,000 in August, according to revised data from Friday's report.    -AFP


