Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 10:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tesla holds Giga Fest at disputed German factory

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146

BERLIN, Oct 10: With a big wheel, music and an appearance by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is pulling out all the stops Saturday to win over opponents of the electric carmaker's controversial new "gigafactory" near Berlin.
Long queues of people brought by special shuttle buses were already forming at the Gruenheide site of Tesla's first European factory around 10 am (0800 GMT).
"I wanted to take a look. Tesla's a great, very innovative car manufacturer," said 25-year-old local resident Dominic, an engineer.
Construction at the plant had begun under an exceptional procedure granted by authorities two years ago, but opposition from locals over environmental concerns has held up final approval.
Demonstrators were already on the scene on Saturday morning, with a few people bearing signs like "Stop Tesla" and "water and forest aren't for private profit" gathered around 100 metres (yards) from the site.
"It's unbelieveable that you can build a factory like this without permission," said 69-year-old local activist Gurdrun Luebeck.
Musk, expected to appear later at the "Giga-Fest", tweeted simply "Giga Berlin-Brandenburg fun party today" in German on Saturday morning.
The company has laid on a big wheel, electronic music and vegetarian food trucks -- an event conceived in the image of Berlin, Europe's party capital.
Thousands are expected to attend, with locals given priority for the guest list announced by Tesla earlier this week.
Tesla began construction at the site in Gruenheide in 2019 after receiving preliminary approval under a special procedure.
But local authorities are still in the process of evaluating the environmental impact of the factory, despite construction being all but done.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank signs deal with BB to receive tax challans
IBBL Rajshahi holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds business review meeting
India imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften prices
India air travel demand up in festive season
Plan taken to set up Tk 130cr high tech park at Nowabgonj
Tipu for enhancing BD-China trade relations
Samsung launches tablet Galaxy Tab A7 Lite


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft