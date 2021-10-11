Tesla holds Giga Fest at disputed German factory

BERLIN, Oct 10: With a big wheel, music and an appearance by CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is pulling out all the stops Saturday to win over opponents of the electric carmaker's controversial new "gigafactory" near Berlin.

Long queues of people brought by special shuttle buses were already forming at the Gruenheide site of Tesla's first European factory around 10 am (0800 GMT).

"I wanted to take a look. Tesla's a great, very innovative car manufacturer," said 25-year-old local resident Dominic, an engineer.

Construction at the plant had begun under an exceptional procedure granted by authorities two years ago, but opposition from locals over environmental concerns has held up final approval.

Demonstrators were already on the scene on Saturday morning, with a few people bearing signs like "Stop Tesla" and "water and forest aren't for private profit" gathered around 100 metres (yards) from the site.

"It's unbelieveable that you can build a factory like this without permission," said 69-year-old local activist Gurdrun Luebeck.

Musk, expected to appear later at the "Giga-Fest", tweeted simply "Giga Berlin-Brandenburg fun party today" in German on Saturday morning.

The company has laid on a big wheel, electronic music and vegetarian food trucks -- an event conceived in the image of Berlin, Europe's party capital.

Thousands are expected to attend, with locals given priority for the guest list announced by Tesla earlier this week.

Tesla began construction at the site in Gruenheide in 2019 after receiving preliminary approval under a special procedure.

But local authorities are still in the process of evaluating the environmental impact of the factory, despite construction being all but done. -AFP











