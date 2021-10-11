Poultry farmers place 11-point demand to increase competitiveness

Poultry farmers placed an 11- point demand before the government including setting up poultry industry parks in all eight divisions and launching special insurance for affected farmers to increase competitiveness of this sector.

They placed the demands at a marginal poultry farmers meeting held at Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) conference hall room in the city's Paltan area on Saturday.

The meeting was organized by Bangladesh Poultry Industry Forum in support with Bangladesh SME Forum.

Presided over by the founder of Bangladesh Poultry Industry Forum and President of Bangladesh SME Forum Chashi Mamun, Additional Secretary Dr Sheikh Md Rezaul Islam, principal scientist of the University of Dhaka Dr Md Latiful Bari, ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam spoke, among others, at the meeting.

They said although the poultry industry is one of the promising sectors of the country meeting protein demand of the country's people, the poultry farmers are now facing financial crisis.

They also demanded the government to frame a policy for this sector for its smooth management and farmers' protection.

The demands of the poultry farmers include stopping irrational price hike of poultry feeds and poultry chicken buddies, giving scope to farmers for fixing price of produced chickens and eggs.





















