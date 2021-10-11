Video
StanChart launches Sadaqah account to help clients

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Business Desk

The global pandemic is seeing an overwhelming urge amongst all to extend the helping hand that has never been seen before. Based on the clients' need, Standard Chartered has crafted a suitable and sustainable means that can address the call for help called Saadiq Sadaqah Account.
This unique proposition is not only the first of its kind in the market, it is the first time the Bank is offering a product of its kind across its global footprint.
Saadiq Sadaqah Account is a mudaraba based savings account designed to support  philanthropic expectation of Sadaqah (charity) which leads to sustainable development of the society as a whole.
The account is designed to enable clients to donate the profit of this account seamlessly to a charity of their choice. Clients' profit will be calculated as part of the mudaraba pool maintaining Shariah principles and will be transferred to the charity account after applicable tax deduction.
The selected partner charities work towards different causes aligned with United Nation Sustainable Development Goals. Clients would be able to select from up to 5 holistically vetted charitable developmental organizations. The current partner organisations and their respective focus areas are:
Jaago education for under privileged students, awareness generating programs on Climate. UCEP Bangladesh Skill development for women Friendship    Women and Child Health, Sustainable Economic Development (artisan employment), Climate Action.CRP Bangladesh Rehabilitation and Support for the disabled (healthcare) PFDA-Vocational Training CentreSkill development for autistic youth.


