‘BD automotive industry an emerging investment for Japan’



Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rezwan Rahman receives Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki (2nd from left) at the DCCI office in Dhaka on Sunday.

He made the point during a bilateral business meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki held on October 10 Sunday at his office.

The DCCI President said Bangladesh and Japan has a strong bilateral business relation since long and praised the Japanese government for providing COVID vaccine for Bangladeshi people.

He said in FY2019-20, total trade was US$2.92 billion, where the amount of export and import was US$ 1.20 billion and 1.72billion respectively.

The DCCI President also said that, due to pandemic Bangladesh's export to Japan in 2020-21 was US$1183.64 million, which was quite low than the previous year and hoped it would increase in the coming days.

He said 321 Japanese companies are now operating in Bangladesh and in March 2021 the Japanese FDI to Bangladesh was US$ 397.15 million. DCCI President said Bangladesh mainly export RMG products to Japan and urged the envoy to facilitate other promising products for export to Japan.

He held that Japan can play a vital role for skill development in Bangladesh and share technical know-how and train Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

He also praised the Japanese entrepreneurs who have already registered for "Bangladesh Trade & Investment Summit" to be jointly organized by Ministry of Commerce and DCCI from October 26.

Ambassador ITO Naoki said Bangladesh have been able to send a strong message to the world in terms of keeping positive GDP growth even during the pandemic.

He also said the "Japanese Economic Zone" in Araihazar will be able to go for operation by next year and it will expedite Japanese investments in Bangladesh.

He said for signing a FTA both countries can conduct a joint study for the purpose. He also mentioned that smooth customs clearance facilities, import transaction, better infrastructure of EPZ and EZ and skilled human resource will boost ease of doing business.

Bangladesh can be the China Plus One investment destination for Japanese companies, he said and added that automotive industry of Bangladesh can be a good source of investment.

Japan's Mitsubishi has completed their feasibility study and next year they will take decision on investment in Bangladesh.

DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin, FCS, FCA, Vice President Monowar Hossain and Second Secretary (Economic Affairs and Development Cooperation Section) of Japan Embassy Shirahata Kasumi were also present during the meeting.



















