Monday, 11 October, 2021, 10:58 AM
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Sunday as the investors took fresh stakes.
The DSEX, the prime index on DSE rose by 25 points to 7,367. However, turnover on the DSE declined to Tk 1,962 crore, down 12 per cent from previous day's tally
At the DSE, 240 stocks rose, 124 declined and 12 remained unchanged.
LafargeHolcim Bangladesh became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 129 crore changing hands followed by IFIC Bank, Power Grid, Beximco Ltd, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.
Far East Knitting & Dyeing topped the gainers' list that rose 34 per cent followed by Tamijuddin Textiles, Tallu Spinning, Metro Spinning, and Shepherd Industries.
Sonali Paper & Board Mills shed mostly in the market that fell 9.39 per cent followed by Unique Hotel, ICB Islamic Bank, Silva Pharmaceuticals, and Coppertech Industries.
At the CSE the CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, gained 74 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 21,515. Among 314 traded stocks, 189 advanced, 106 fell and 19 remained unchanged.


