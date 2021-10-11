Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry



Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard meets Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard expressed her country's interest in this regard while meeting with Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday, a press release said.

Referring to the relations with Switzerland since the independence of Bangladesh, Humayun said that Switzerland has been cooperating continuously in the field of human development of Bangladesh.

He said Switzerland is investing in different sectors, including pharmaceutical, infrastructure, technical services and consumer goods. He called upon the Swiss investors to invest more in those sectors.

During the meeting, Swiss envoy handed over to the minister a letter from a tannery industry based in Zurich, Switzerland, and expressed interest in visiting tannery in Savar.

The Industries Minister thanked him and said that Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is being constructed in the tannery industrial city of Savar.











