Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 October, 2021, 10:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Swiss entrepreneurs keen to invest in leather industry

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Business Correspondent

Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard meets Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard meets Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Swiss entrepreneurs has expressed their interest to invest in Bangladesh's leather industry.
Switzerland Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard expressed her country's interest in this regard while meeting with Bangladesh Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at the latter's Secretariat office in Dhaka on Sunday, a press release said.
Referring to the relations with Switzerland since the independence of Bangladesh, Humayun said that Switzerland has been cooperating continuously in the field of human development of Bangladesh.
He said Switzerland is investing in different sectors, including pharmaceutical, infrastructure, technical services and consumer goods.  He called upon the Swiss investors to invest more in those sectors.
During the meeting, Swiss envoy handed over to the minister a letter from a tannery industry based in Zurich, Switzerland, and expressed interest in visiting tannery in Savar.
The Industries Minister thanked him and said that Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is being constructed in the tannery industrial city of Savar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank signs deal with BB to receive tax challans
IBBL Rajshahi holds business development confce
Premier Bank holds business review meeting
India imposes stock limits on edible oils to soften prices
India air travel demand up in festive season
Plan taken to set up Tk 130cr high tech park at Nowabgonj
Tipu for enhancing BD-China trade relations
Samsung launches tablet Galaxy Tab A7 Lite


Latest News
Durga Puja begins
World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil, says Neymar
Ali Riaz Post-Graduate Research Prize Trust Fund introduced at DU
Argentina wins; Brazil draws in World Cup qualifiers
France beat Spain in Nations League final
Thousands protest in Rome against Covid health pass system at workplaces
BGMEA calls for urgently fixing inoperative scanners at airport
117 white herons rescued in Ukhia
Rafiqul Haque ‘Dadubhai’ laid to rest
Society to get benefit if journalists work fearlessly: Hasan
Most Read News
US holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus
How to upgrade Bangladesh’s Banking Almanac
3 die in two road accidents in Savar
6 killed in air force plane crash in Amazon jungle
Abdul Qadeer Khan: Father of Pakistan's nuclear bomb dies
Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists freed after five years
C-19 deaths rise again
Austria's Chancellor Kurz steps down amid corruption probe
‘Mental health: Strengthening our response’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft