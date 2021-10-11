Video
DU ‘Cha’ unit entry test held

Published : Monday, 11 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
DU Correspondent

The admission test of Dhaka University 'Cha' unit (Fine Arts) held on Saturday in a befitting and peaceful manner. The examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm.
After visiting two examination centres at the Faculty of Fine Arts on the DU campus around 11:30 am, Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman claimed that there is no negative news or unexpected incidents in the admission tests of the university under 2020-21 academic year.
The VC said that so far there is no negative news in the admission tests of Dhaka University as colleagues, vice-chancellors and deans of the other universities, law enforcers, intelligence agencies and other concerned cooperated sincerely.



