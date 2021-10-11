Homestead gardening accelerates rural economy in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Oct 10: Homestead gardening contributes to accelerating the rural economy with meeting protein demands in the region, inspiring people to cultivate vegetables on the fallow land near their abodes.

Many people are seen cultivating vegetables, spices and fruits on homestead and other bare lands round the year and changing their fortunes.

"I have set up a vegetable and fruit garden on around two decimals of fallen land around my home and get fruits and vegetables all the year," said Muhammad Shahabuddin, a resident of Palpur village under Godagari Upazila.

After meeting the family demands, he has sold vegetables and fruits, including papaya, banana, kulboroi (plum), kamranga (star fruit), dalim (pomegranate) , bean, bottle gourd, tomato, radish, red amaranth, spinach, batishak, cabbage, garden pea, bush bean, brinjal, chili, onion and garlic, and earned around Taka 8,000 during last one year.

Shahabuddin said the garden has become the main source of meeting their protein demands with earning. -BSS

