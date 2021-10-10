

US-Bangla Airlines and GP signed agreement

Md. Shafiqul Islam, Head of Sales and Marketing of US-Bangla Airlines and Hasan Ahmed, Head of Loyalty Management in Grameenphone signed the agreement on Thursday.

Based on this agreement, GP STAR and Post-paid customers of Grameenphone will get special discount (10% off on both Business and Economy Class) on base fare of Air Tickets (one way or return) till 31st March 2022. The offer is applicable for all domestic flights (Dhaka, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi and Barishal).

To know more about the special offer from Grameenphone STAR and Post-paid customers can visit www.grameenphone.com.

Customer can visit all sales offices of US-Bangla Airlines in Bangladesh to avail the offer and for more details, customer have to call at 13605 or 01777777800-6.





