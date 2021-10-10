BEZA to hand over 160 acres of land to Sumitomo Corp

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) will hand over around 160 acres of developed land in the Japanese Economic Zone (EZ) to Sumitomo Corporation for establishing a special purpose company (SPC) this month for construction of factories and other facilities.

BEZA has signed a joint venture agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for establishing the special purpose company to provide necessary support to investors for setting up factories in the economic zone.

Under the agreement, the SPC, named as Bangladesh SEZ Limited, has already been established.

Talking to BSS, BEZA Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the development work of the land development project is going in full swing and all activities will be completed within the scheduled time.

He said the zone will become an investment hub for Japanese investors and it will create a new chapter for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

He said around 100 Japanese companies are likely to set up factories in the zone which will create around 1,00,000 employment opportunities. Shaikh Yusuf Harun hoped that the investors at the Japanese EZ would set up planned and environment-friendly industries.

Project Director of the Japanese Economic Zone Development Project Saleh Ahmed said through establishment of this EZ, planned industrialization would be ensured side by side many new employment opportunities would be created.

He said the goal of the zone is to expand facilities to produce various commodities and to create a business friendly environment for attracting investors.

Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI) General Secretary Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan said many Japanese companies are showing their eagerness to set up their business entities in Bangladesh as there is an investment friendly atmosphere in the country.

"The existing number of Japanese companies in Bangladesh is around 320. BEZA is establishing special economic zone for Japan. BEZA is also setting up Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagor at Mirsarai and Sitakunda in Chattoggram district and Sonagazi in Feni district.

Establishment of the economic zones will help attract more FDI," he added.

He said the number of Japanese investors in Bangladesh is increasing day by day after exchange visits of the Prime Ministers between the two countries in 2014.

"Now, Japanese business community has started paying attention to Bangladesh as the next destination of investment", he added. The Japanese EZ is being set up at Araihazar in Narayanganj on some 1,000 acres of land.

BEZA has already acquired around 625 acres of land. Acquisition of remaining land is under progress. The rest 375 acres land acquisition will be completed within December this year.

JICA is funding the EZ under the "Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Promotion Project" and the project will also finance the investors for their short-term, mid-term and long-term capital investment and operations to promote investment in Bangladesh. -BSS





