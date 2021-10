SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items



Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items among 1000 families at Begumganj, Noakhali district recently. Chowmuhani Branch Manager Nurul Alam Mir, other bank officials and local prominent people are also present in the programme. As relief materials each family got 10 kg rice, 07 kg Potato and 01 kg pulse on the occasion. photo: Bank