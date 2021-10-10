

BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division

At the beginning of the programme, one minute silence was observed in memory of BKB family members, who died due to Covid-19.

The Managing Director, Shirin Akhter addressed the conference as chief guest. She recalled that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had established Bangladesh Krishi Bank in 1973, a 100 percent state-owned specialized bank in the country. She also remembers martyred Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all martyrs of 15 August with deep respect.

She expressed unending gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as a pioneer of women's advancement, for taking the country's economy to the right track showing proper guidance in the wake of the catastrophic Corona pandemic.

She reviewed the overall achievement of all business targets set for Kushtia division based on June / 2021.

She said all employees of different levels of BKB are working restlessly to implement SDG ensuring quality access to credit covering all the agri families (Under BKB's jurisdiction) within the programs of low-cost interest.

She thanked all officials concerned for successful credit disbursement on ACD-01, CMSME, Mujib Birth Centenary and for being stood first in APA last year.

She also urged all to be more sincere and punctual to recover classified loans (NPL) and increase no-cost deposits for rapid progress of the bank.

The General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari spoke on the occasion as a special guest. The General Manager of Kushtia Division Chanu Gopal Ghosh presided over the conference. Among others, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers along with concerned officials of the division, were present on the occasion.









