Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division

BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division

A day-long managers' conference and business review meeting for Kushtia Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at Disha in Kushtia on Saturday, says a press release.
At the beginning of the programme, one minute silence was observed in memory of BKB family members, who died due to Covid-19.
The Managing Director, Shirin Akhter addressed the conference as chief guest. She recalled that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had  established Bangladesh Krishi Bank in 1973, a 100 percent state-owned specialized bank in the country. She also remembers martyred Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib and all martyrs of 15 August with deep respect.
She expressed unending gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as a pioneer of women's advancement, for taking the country's economy to the right track showing proper guidance in the wake of the catastrophic Corona pandemic.
She reviewed the overall achievement of all business targets set for Kushtia division based on June / 2021.
She said all employees of different levels of BKB are working restlessly to implement SDG ensuring quality access to credit covering all the agri families (Under BKB's jurisdiction) within the programs of low-cost interest.
She thanked all officials concerned for successful credit disbursement on ACD-01, CMSME, Mujib Birth Centenary and for being stood first in APA last year.
She also urged all to be more sincere and punctual to recover classified loans (NPL) and increase no-cost deposits for rapid progress of the bank.
The General Manager (Admin) Md. Azizul Bari spoke on the occasion as a special guest. The General Manager of Kushtia Division Chanu Gopal Ghosh presided over the conference. Among others, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers along with concerned officials of the division, were present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California restricts gagging for employee complaints
US-Bangla Airlines and GP signed agreement
BEZA to hand over 160 acres of land to Sumitomo Corp
Rising prices of raw material may hit BD apparel exports
SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items
BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division
GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft