

GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system

The agreement was signed by Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present at the programme as Chief Guest while it was presided over by Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank. Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the programme.



