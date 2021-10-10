Video
GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

Global Islami Bank (GIB) signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) with Bangladesh Bank recently. Under this agreement all the branches and sub-branches of Global Islami Bank will collect Passport Fees, VAT, Tax and other Govt. fees, says a press release.
The agreement was signed by Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of Global Islami Bank.
Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank was present at the programme as Chief Guest while it was presided over by Nurun Nahar, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank. Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of Global Islami Bank and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present at the programme.


