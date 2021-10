Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru







Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru, flanked by Padma Bank Chief Operating Officer Zabed Amin, Dhanmondi Branch Manager Shaymal Datta and other senior officials of the bank inaugurating the relocated Dhanmondi branch on Saturday. The bank has recently shifted its branch from Dhanmondi Road No. 2 to 5 / A-Bikolpo Tower to continue modern banking services. photo: Bank