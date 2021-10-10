Video
Home Business

Samsung launches smartphone Galaxy A03s

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Samsung has launched its newest member in the Galaxy A-series- the Galaxy A03s in the Bangladesh market. The smartphone sports a massive battery, powerful processor, stunning camera, and a host of other innovative features at a great value, says a press release.
The Galaxy A03s is available in three colours- Black, white, and blue and is priced at BDT 13,999 only. The haze and matt effect appearance provide customers with a strong grip on its curves that it easy hold while watching content or scrolling through social media
Industry-leading innovation and out-of-the-box creativity have always been the specialties of Samsung. And now the company is enabling its users to dive into the world of awesomeness with the launch of its newest member in the Galaxy A-series - Galaxy A03s - in the Bangladesh market.
Sporting a massive battery, powerful processor, stunning camera, and a host of other groundbreaking attributes, fans can now enjoy the portal to awesomeness at a great value!
On this occasion, Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "It provides users with astonishing features that are truly important to them and creates an awesome smartphone experience. We are thrilled for the fans to try the Galaxy A03s and delve deeper into the awesome adventure it has to offer."
The Galaxy A03s boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ infinity-V Display that provides vivid and crisp clarity. The cinematic experience has never been more accessible with the 20:9 aspect ratio, providing users with a wide immersive video and gaming experience.  
In addition to that, Samsung has brought a power-packed 5000mAh battery to allow fans to enjoy more time watching content and less time charging the phone. Backed up with a day-to-night, long-lasting Type-C charger, the phone is a delight for millennials to enjoy their favorite content on the go without worrying about charging occasionally.



