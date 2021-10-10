Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Citizens have right to know procurement info: Planning Minister

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

Planning Minister M.A. Mannan MP (3rd from right) speaking as the chief guest at the 14th meeting of the Public-Private Stakeholders' Committees (PPSC) on public procurement at the NEC Conference Room, Bangladesh Planning Commission, in Dhaka on Thursday.

Planning Minister M.A. Mannan MP (3rd from right) speaking as the chief guest at the 14th meeting of the Public-Private Stakeholders' Committees (PPSC) on public procurement at the NEC Conference Room, Bangladesh Planning Commission, in Dhaka on Thursday.

Citizens of the country have the right to know information of all activities of the government and the Right Information Act serves the purpose of disclosing information about public procurement and development to citizens.
Planning Minister M.A. Mannan MP said this while speaking as the chief guest at the 14th meeting of the Public-Private Stakeholders' Committees (PPSC) on public procurement on Thursday last, says a press release.
Organised by the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED), Ministry of Planning, and facilitated by the BIGD of BRAC University, the meeting was held at the NEC Conference Room, Bangladesh Planning Commission, in Dhaka.
The Minister said, "People want development and at the same time value for money. So, civil society engagement in public procurement should be by practice over time but not by fear. Our Honorable Prime Minister wants to let people know about all government activities."
Secretary, IMED, Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, presided over the meeting. Director General of CPTU and Member-Secretary of PPSC Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury made a presentation on background of public procurement, CPTU activities, achievements, professionalizing procurement, electronic government procurement(e-GP) and SDGs in public procurement.
The meeting was organized under Digitizing Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement Project (DIMAPPP) being implemented by CPTU with support from the World Bank.
Dr. Mirza Hassan of BIGD in the meeting made a detailed presentation on citizen engagement in contract implementation stage in 48 upazillas, field findings and achievements. Director, CPTU and Joint Secretary Masud Akhter Khan, moderated the meeting.     
The Secretary, IMED, said, "We want citizens to raise their voice about public procurement issues. Also, we want your suggestions and comments on the citizen engagement so that we can put up recommendations to the higher authorities for their considerations."
Secretary, Planning Division, Mohammad Jainul Bari and Secretary Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division, Md. Moinul Kabir also made some suggestions on procurement issues in the meeting.
Those who spoke during the open floor discussion included representatives from the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bangladesh Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Institute of Business Administration of University of Dhaka, Institute of Architects Bangladesh, Institution of Engineers Bangladesh, Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry (BACI), FBCCI, Economic Reporters Forum, Development Journalists Forum of Bangladesh, LGED, Roads and Highways Department and Comptroller and Auditor General of Bangladesh.  The Secretary, IMED and the DG CPTU answered to the queries made by the PPSC members.
Some PPSC members appreciated the CPTU plan to make public procurement sustainable by considering life cycle cost, environment, needs of SMEs and women entrepreneurs. Some of them opined in favour of having consultation with community at the design and need assessment level.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California restricts gagging for employee complaints
US-Bangla Airlines and GP signed agreement
BEZA to hand over 160 acres of land to Sumitomo Corp
Rising prices of raw material may hit BD apparel exports
SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items
BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division
GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft