

Six innovative IT solutions win DataBrid LaunchPad

The DataBird launched the competition to support young innovators solving problems with technology in partnership with ICT Division, LICT Bangladesh, Durbar and BASIS, a press release said on Friday.

The champion from the professional track, Remotely received grant money of Taka 15 lakh while the first runner-up EDUTECH, and the second runner-up Tinkers Technologies Limited got Taka 10 lakh and five lakh respectively at the Grand Finale of the compaction at the at BCC Auditorium at ICT Division on Thursday in the capital.

State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the awards to the winner while DataBird CEO Kashef Rahman and CCO Sadia Haque were present, among others.

Under the student categories, the winner Kori, and the runner-up WebL received two MacBooks while the second runner-up KU Aspire got two smartphones for their significant performance.

As a platform for young innovators to present their digitally-enabled solutions to problems, LaunchPad 2021 by DataBird initiated its journey in July 2021 that attracted over 350 teams of 1000 innovators from all across Bangladesh, including 23 women entrepreneurs.

To accelerate the vision of Digital Bangladesh, DataBird LaunchPad aims to build an inclusive internet ecosystem that nurtures young change-makers solving problems for the nation- towards a better tomorrow, said the release. -BSS





