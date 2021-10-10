Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Six innovative IT solutions win DataBrid LaunchPad

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Six innovative IT solutions win DataBrid LaunchPad

Six innovative IT solutions win DataBrid LaunchPad

DataBird, a local company building an inclusive internet ecosystem, has awarded six innovative IT solutions ideas in a competition titled 'DataBird LaunchPad 2021', participated by over 350 teams across the country.
The DataBird launched the competition to support young innovators solving problems with technology in partnership with ICT Division, LICT Bangladesh, Durbar and BASIS, a press release said on Friday.
The champion from the professional track, Remotely received grant money of Taka 15 lakh while the first runner-up EDUTECH, and the second runner-up Tinkers Technologies Limited got Taka 10 lakh and five lakh respectively at the Grand Finale of the compaction at the at BCC Auditorium at ICT Division on Thursday in the capital.
State minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the awards to the winner while DataBird CEO Kashef Rahman and CCO Sadia Haque were present, among others.
Under the student categories, the winner Kori, and the runner-up WebL received two MacBooks while the second runner-up KU Aspire got two smartphones for their significant performance.
As a platform for young innovators to present their digitally-enabled solutions to problems, LaunchPad 2021 by DataBird initiated its journey in July 2021 that attracted over 350 teams of 1000 innovators from all across Bangladesh, including 23 women entrepreneurs.
To accelerate the vision of Digital Bangladesh, DataBird LaunchPad aims to build an inclusive internet ecosystem that nurtures young change-makers solving problems for the nation- towards a better tomorrow, said the release.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California restricts gagging for employee complaints
US-Bangla Airlines and GP signed agreement
BEZA to hand over 160 acres of land to Sumitomo Corp
Rising prices of raw material may hit BD apparel exports
SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items
BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division
GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft