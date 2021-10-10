Healthcare Pharma launches anti-cancer injection



Luca Visini, MD, Eli Lilly and Company India and Bhupati Kumar Roy, Executive Director Marketing, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd spaeaks at the aluching of ant-cancer injection in Dhaka on Friday.

Cyramza, is an anti-cancer medicine that is approved as a single agent and/or in combination with other agents for cancers arising from stomach, lungs, liver or large bowel; that have spread to distant parts of the body, says a press release

Speaking about the benefits to patients, Luca Visini, MD, Eli Lilly and Company India said, "Cancer impacts the lives of many people every year. We are pleased to bring to Bangladesh an option for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and second line treatment for people living with the burden of gastric cancer. We believe this will help us in moving several steps ahead in our collective goal to make lung and gastric cancer a less formidable challenge and a condition that can be managed."

"Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is committed to bringing specialized care to Bangladesh for people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes and cancer. Cyramza will be marketed and distributed in Bangladesh by Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to help alleviate the burden of cancer. The launch of Cyramza is an important step towards our continued focus on helping patients meet their treatment goals." said Bhupati Kumar Roy, Executive Director Marketing, Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

CYRAMZA is for use in cancers that are usually advanced or have spread despite other treatments. For most cancers it is used in combination with other medicines.

CYRAMZA is an anti-cancer medicine indicated to treat adult patients with gastric cancer(cancer of the stomach) or cancer of the area where the esophagus enters the stomach (known as gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma); colorectal cancer (cancer of the large bowel that is advanced or metastatic cancers); non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without actionable mutation or in non-small cell lung cancer driven by mutations (changes) in proteins called epidermal growth factor receptors(EGFRs); hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer) in patients with a high blood level of a protein called alpha fetoprotein (AFP).

CYRAMZA plus erlotinib is the first and only US FDA-approved anti-VEGFR/EGFR TKI combination therapy for EGFR-mutated metastatic NSCLC.

