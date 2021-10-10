Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK and Gulf nations negotiate trade deal

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

MANAMA, Oct 9: The United Kingdom and the six Gulf Cooperation Council states have begun preliminary talks on a free trade agreement, Bahrain said, as London seeks to bolster its trade position post-Brexit.
"It brings me great joy and pleasure to officially announce the official launch of FTA negotiations between GCC countries and UK today," Zayed bin Rashid al-Zayani, Bahrain's minister of industry, commerce and tourism, said late Friday.
It is an "initiative that we have worked tirelessly on realising since the kingdom of Bahrain's assumption of the GCC presidency at the beginning of this year", added Zayani.
The UK already enjoys strong economic links with the nations of the GCC, comprised of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.
"We shall collectively embark on a new chapter, which will solidify our long standing trade and investment cooperation and build upon the strong foundations forged over the past centuries," Zayani said.
Trade between the UK and the Gulf nations topped 30 billion pounds ($41 billion) in 2020, according to the British government.
"A trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council is a huge opportunity to liberalise trade with a growing market for British business and deepen ties with a region that is vital to our strategic interests," said International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
"We want a modern, comprehensive agreement that breaks down trade barriers to a huge food and drink market and in areas like digital trade and renewable energy which will deliver well-paid jobs in all parts of the United Kingdom," she said in a statement. Friday's talks marked the launch of what the UK government has termed a "14-week consultation calling for the public and business to share their views ahead of negotiations starting in 2022".
Since its exit from the European Union, London has sought to bolster trade ties with partners including the United States, Australia and hydrocarbon-rich Gulf countries.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California restricts gagging for employee complaints
US-Bangla Airlines and GP signed agreement
BEZA to hand over 160 acres of land to Sumitomo Corp
Rising prices of raw material may hit BD apparel exports
SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items
BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division
GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft