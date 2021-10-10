Vivo continues to strengthen global expansion

Established in 2011, global smartphone brand vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions.

In 2014, the brand expanded to the Southeast Asia market, marking the start of vivo's overseas expansion and global business strategy. Early last year, vivo expanded its footprint to the European markets as well.

Vivo has also set up seven production bases across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones.

The brand has been on a journey of constant evolution, introducing more meaningful innovations like gimbal technology, eye autofocus, camera OIS, expandable RAM, selfie spotlight, and dual-view video.

Also, vivo has become a pioneer in redefining mobile photography by introducing night photography advancements in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and optoelectronics.

Globally, vivo remained top five in the global smartphone market with a total market share of 10.1 per cent in Q2 2021, up 33.7 per cent year on year, according to IDC. -UNB









