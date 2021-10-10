Iran’s new central bank chief wants to rein in inflation

TEHRAN, Oct 9: Iran's new central bank governor Ali Saleh-Abadi has said he intends to implement strict monetary policy in order to control inflation, as the country battles a severe economic crisis.

"The most important priority of the central bank is to control inflation, and with the help of the government's economic team... we (will) try to stabilise various markets in the coming months," the English-language Tehran Times quoted him Friday as saying.

Annual inflation reached 43.7 percent in September, according to official figures.

Saleh-Abadi said pursuing stability in the foreign currency exchange market would also be a priority, adding that "the necessary mechanisms have been devised to have balance" in the market. -AFP

