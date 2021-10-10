BGMEA seeks duty-free market access to Brazil



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan receives Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior at BGMEA public relation office at Gulshan, in Dhaka on Thursday last.

He made the plea while Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior paid a courtesy call on the BGMEA President at BGMEA public relation office at Gulshan on Thursday last, said press release.

They discussed about how Brazil and Bangladesh can reap the mutual trade benefits through joint collaboration in the apparel and textile sector.

The BGMEA President appraised the envoy of the future priorities of Bangladesh RMG industry, with special focus on diversification of products, markets and innovation in various products development.

He said Bangladesh is willing to import more cotton from Brazil for its ready-made garment industry and requested for cooperation from the Ambassador in this regard. They talked about scope of collaboration and support from Brazil especially in building capacity of Bangladesh's RMG sector in design development for value-added apparel products.

"While Brazil has a huge pool of designers and experts, we have huge manufacturing capacity. If Brazil and Bangladesh can work together in developing capacity in designing and manufacturing value-added products which can be exported to South American countries, it will benefit both Brazil and Bangladesh," the BGMEA president added.

