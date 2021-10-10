2nd Walton Smart Fridge, Smart Maker contest begins





Anyone can participate in the first round of the two-round contest. 10 best video makers of the first round will be eligible for second round and get reward of taka 50,000 each.

The top three winners of the second round will be awarded Tk. 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively, says a press release. The other contestants will get Walton Refrigerator's complementary gift hampers.

The announcement was made at an event held at the Corporate Office of Walton in city on October 6, last. A 3-member judge panel consisting National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, Senior Executive Director, also Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. (WHIL), Firoj Alam and Senior Executive Director, also Head of Brand Management of WHIL, Amin Khan will select publishable videos.

WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Director S. M. Zahid Hasan, Senior Deputy Executive Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan were among others present on the season-2 launching.

It was informed in the program that interested contestants of the first round, that will be held from 6th October to 5th November 2021, will have to register themselves from the link of https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1_Bvi6NaOGGWFTTL4xan5C5DGK1IaEA5SDdP-bF_WlsQ/viewform?edit. After making a maximum 90-second duration video content on Walton fridge based on own script, they have to send it to Walton Refrigerator email address (

Each of these video contents will be marking based on 100 marks, of which 25 marks on story, 50 marks on content development and 25 marks on the maker's social media activities.





