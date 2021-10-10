Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

2nd Walton Smart Fridge, Smart Maker contest begins

Published : Sunday, 10 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Desk

Bangladeshi Superbrand Walton has launched the second season of its video making contest titled 'Smart Fridge, Smart Maker.'
Anyone can participate in the first round of the two-round contest. 10 best video makers of the first round will be eligible for second round and get reward of taka 50,000 each.
The top three winners of the second round will be awarded Tk. 3 lakh, 2 lakh and 1 lakh respectively, says a press release. The other contestants will get Walton Refrigerator's complementary gift hampers.
The announcement was made at an event held at the Corporate Office of Walton in city on October 6, last. A 3-member judge panel consisting National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, Senior Executive Director, also Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd. (WHIL), Firoj Alam and Senior Executive Director, also Head of Brand Management of WHIL, Amin Khan will select publishable videos.  
WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Director S. M. Zahid Hasan, Senior Deputy Executive Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan were among others present on the season-2 launching.
It was informed in the program that interested contestants of the first round, that will be held from 6th October to 5th November 2021, will  have to register themselves from the link of https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1_Bvi6NaOGGWFTTL4xan5C5DGK1IaEA5SDdP-bF_WlsQ/viewform?edit. After making a maximum 90-second duration video content on Walton fridge based on own script, they have to send it to Walton Refrigerator email address ([email protected]).
Each of these video contents will be marking based on 100 marks, of which 25 marks on story, 50 marks on content development and 25 marks on the maker's social media activities.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
California restricts gagging for employee complaints
US-Bangla Airlines and GP signed agreement
BEZA to hand over 160 acres of land to Sumitomo Corp
Rising prices of raw material may hit BD apparel exports
SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam distributing relief items
BKB holds business review meeting of Kushtia division
GIB signs deal with BB on automated challan system
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru


Latest News
Facebook a threat to democracy and ‘biased against facts’, says Nobel winner
Pro-BNP professionals ask party to mobilize public support
BGB hands over body of Indian smuggler who jumped into Padma
Finance Minister seeks World Bank's support to build aesthetic Dhaka
UN officials say guards kill 6 migrants detained in Libya
'Those who commit cyber crimes staying abroad will be tried'
The party isolated from people talks to boycott elections: Hasan
80,000 Rohingyas to be relocated within 3 months
Former JU Pro-VC, playwright Afsar Ahmed dies
Iran's first president Abolhassan Banisadr dies
Most Read News
Moderate quake shakes Sylhet
The legacies we leave behind
Edible oil price at history’s highest
India's Rupankar directs Jhantu's third solo album
School closure impact: Over 3,000 girls married off in Bagerhat
Logistics development is imperative for economic growth
Unseen sufferings of shy middle class
C-19 death drops to 7, lowest in seven months
3 Bangladeshis among 10 hurt in KSA airport drone attack
Saifuddin lone Bangladesh player in Bangla Tigers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft