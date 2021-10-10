Credit card use sees a surge amid Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The new normal has given a significant boost to credit card business of banks as well as to card networks such as VISA, Mastercard and American Express card as people's adaptation to digital payments has improved to a great extent after the Covid outbreak.

Credit card transactions rose by 62.54 per cent or Tk 4,438.8 crore year-on-year in the January-July period of 2021. Given the surge, credit card transactions reached Tk 11,536.4 crore in JanuaryJuly of 2021 from Tk 7,097.6 crore in the same period of 2020. In January-July of 2019, the transactions stood at Tk 7,682 crore.

Credit card transactions reached a record high of Tk 1,934.9 crore in June 2021. 'The growth in transactions through credit cards was mainly driven by the growth in e-commerce business,' Mastercard Bangladesh country manager Syed Mohammad Kamal told The Daily Observer that that e-commerce transactions have grown five folds after the Covid outbreak.

E-commerce transactions reached Tk 1,277.4 crore in June 2021 compared with Tk 224 crore in March 2020. Specifically, online purchase of grocery items, popularity of online food delivery and purchase of goods from super shops have contributed to the surge in transactions, Kamal said.

Along with these, tourism-related transactions have also played a part when the lockdown was relaxed for tourists, he said. At present, 28 banks are offering credit cards to their customers.

BB data showed the number of issued credit cards stood at 17.78 lakh at the end of July of 2021, up by 1.8 lakh from 15.98 lakh a year ago. The year-on-year growth rate of the number of issued credit cards also increased to 11.26 per cent in July 2021 from 10.56 per cent in July 2020.

During January-July in 2021, the number of monthly average transactions through credit cards rose by 42.4 per cent to 25.58 lakh from 17.97 lakh in the first seven months of 2020.

'Even though the sector observed a significant growth, the percentage of the untapped population is still huge,' Meghna Bank managing director and chief executive officer Sohail RK Hussain told The Daily Observer.

Sohail, a banker who has extensive experience in prompting credit card use in the country, said the banks were mostly focused on Dhaka and Chattogram but they would gradually expand the outreach to other areas.

The managing director also said acquiring merchandise by the banks was costly considering the returns and that was why the growth of card-based transactions was time-consuming. The growth of credit cards is related to the growth of the middle class since it's a loan product and cannot be issued to just anyone, he said.

Besides, issuing credit cards requires a number of steps to be followed, including verification of the know-your-customer formally, address and credit assessment, and credit information bureau verification, he said.

'A very rapid growth in credit cards is difficult if these factors are taken into consideration,' said Sohail. Apart from these, Sohail said a centralised credit scoring system, that tracks the long-term credit history of the customers, could be helpful for the banks in issuing credit cards.

A mandatory provision related to tax identification number also works as a barrier in promoting credit cards although it is not mandatory in many countries, said Syed Mohammad Kamal.

Besides, an annual limit of $1,000 for online overseas purchases and the annual travel quota of $12,000 also limit the growth of credit card transactions, he said, adding that an enhanced limit can be helpful.





