Agent Banks’ deposit grew 100pc in a year

Deposits in agent banks has increased by 100 percent to a total of Tk203.78 billion till June this year compared to Tk102.2 billion during the same time in last year.

At the same time, the loan disbursement has also increased. .At the end of June last year (2020), the amount of loans disbursed through Agent Banks were only Tk7.2 billion. But at the end of last June this year it stood at Tk31.86 billion.

This means the loan disbursement rate increases by more than four times in one year and it is has increased by 27.40 per cent from first quarter to the second quarter this year.

The agent bank service is growing faster. In a single year five banks launched this service raising total banks offering agent bank service to 28 banks across the country.

Bank Asia was the first bank to have opened the agent banking service couple of years ago. Its success encouraged other banks to start agent banking.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) the numbers of accounts holders is also large. Till the second quarter of the current calendar year it is around 12.2 million.

Through agent banking all types of banking activities can be including such as withdrawal and deposit of money, submission of bills for various services including remittance, transfer of money, accept of check books, collection of ATM cards and many others.

By this banking system agents provide service on behalf of the banks against a specific commission.

According to BB statistics 86 per cent of its clients are rural areas and the rest 14 per cent in urban areas.

The amount of remittances through agent banks has also increased. .At the end of June last year (2020), remittances accounted for Tk26.65 billion. At the end of June this year, it accounted for Tk679.54 billion to suggest an increase of 1.5 times.

When contacted a senior BB official said agents banks are growing faster as the banks are getting clients and doing business with paying a certain amount of money.

He said agent banking has curtailed banks expansionary costs in establishing office, operation; it has reduced costs of running service.





