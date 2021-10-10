

India bans syringe exports to boost Covid vaccination

The Union Health Ministry said that the restriction applies to just three categories of syringes and added that syringes are vital to sustaining the momentum of the programme to vaccinate all eligible citizens against Covid-19 in the shortest time possible.

The three categories of syringes are--0.5 ml/ 1ml AD (auto-disable) syringes, 0.5 ml/1 ml/2 ml/3 ml disposable syringes and 1ml/2 ml/3 ml RUP (re-use prevention) syringes.

"With a firm political commitment to vaccinate India's last citizen, fulfilling the philosophy of 'Antyodaya' espoused by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the government has put in place a quantitative restriction on the export of syringes to boost their domestic availability and uptake," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It clarified that it was not an export ban on any kind or type of syringes, but only quantitative restrictions on the export of certain types of specified syringes.

This week on Monday the Centre had imposed export curbs on syringes, a move aimed at discouraging outbound shipments of the product.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said, "The export of syringes with or without needles...has been put under the restricted category with immediate effect."

However, the industry body All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association on Tuesday had expressed disappointment over the decision to restrict the export of syringes and urged the government not to put curbs on the export of non-Covid-19 size syringes.

The ministry said that domestic manufacturers of syringes have played a significant role in the effective implementation of the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme. India has administered more than 94 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines so far. -Agencies







