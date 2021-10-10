

JU Professor Afsar Ahmad dies of heart attack

Professor Dr Esrafil Ahmed Rangon, Chairman of JU Drama and Dramatics department, confirmed the news.

On his way back to Dhaka from Khulna, he suddenly had a heart attack while on the plane. Later, he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

He had no major physical problems before. After a while his death body will reach the university.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on university campus.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a host of well wishers to mourn his death.

The death of Professor Afsar Ahmad has cast a shadow of grief over the campus. Vice chancellor, Teachers and students of the university expressed their grief over his death. -BSS





