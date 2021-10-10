|
5 die, 2 missing in Turag trawler capsize
|
Five people died and at least two went missing after a trawler capsized in the Turag River in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Saturday morning.
Firefighters rescued the dead bodies on Saturday afternoon hours after the trawler capsized .
Among the deads, one is woman and four are children -- three boys and a girl -- according to Lima Khanam, an official of the Fire Service control room.
The woman is around 30 while the children are 5 to 6 years old.
The trawler sank around 6:30am but the incident was reported to the authorities a couple of hours later, Lima Khanam added.