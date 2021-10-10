5 die, 2 missing in Turag trawler capsize



A man breaks into tears after hearing the news of the death of a family member in the collision of a boat carrying passengers with a bulkhead at Aminbazar near Gabtali in the capital on Saturday. The tragic accident claimed the lives of five people. photo : Observer

Firefighters rescued the dead bodies on Saturday afternoon hours after the trawler capsized .

Among the deads, one is woman and four are children -- three boys and a girl -- according to Lima Khanam, an official of the Fire Service control room.

The woman is around 30 while the children are 5 to 6 years old.

The trawler sank around 6:30am but the incident was reported to the authorities a couple of hours later, Lima Khanam added.







