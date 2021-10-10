

Three DU professors pass away

Prof Harun-ar-Rashid died at a hospital in the capital in the morning on the same day. He was 88 years old.

Prof Ali Rashid also breathed his last at a city hospital. He was 74 years old.

While Prof Mahbub Ahsan died at his home on the university campus around 4:30am on Saturday. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. Prof Harun was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1991 and Independence Day Award in 1999.

Regarding the death of Prof Mahbub, Md Moninoor Rashid, Prof of Institute of Education and Research, told journalists that he had a stent in his heart.

"Besides, he did not have any complex disease. He is thought to have died of a heart attack at around 4.30am," the Prof added.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held at his workplace at IER premises and at the university's central mosque.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman expressed deep grief over the deaths in three separate condolence messages.

In a message, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said Prof Mahbub Ahsan Khan has a lot of basic research in the field of education and the development of teaching methods.

Expressing grief over the death of Harun-ur-Rashid, the VC said that he was an internationally renowned physicist.

"He was an idealist, patriot, a dedicated teacher and researcher endowed with the spirit of the Liberation War and non-communal values," the condolence message further stated.

Recalling Prof Ali Rashid, the VC said he is a renound economist and he has a lot of research works.

The VC prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of both the deceased and conveyed deep sympathy to their bereaved family members.









