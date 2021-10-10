BNP is contesting UP polls in disguise: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is taking part in the Union Parishad (UP) elections in disguise of independent candidates.

While addressing a press briefing at his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad, Quader asked BNP, "If you have the courage, take part in the polls visibly with party symbol after leaving the veiled identity."

He also said, BNP's daydreaming of waging movement on a single-point demand for neutral polls-time government will also turn into a nightmare very soon.

AL General Secretary said the people are happy with the development and achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government and that is why the masses won't respond to the BNP's call for movement. Pointing at BNP, he said there is no scope to go beyond the Constitution for the next general elections.

So, there will be no benefit in creating unnecessary chaos over the matter, he added.





