3 arrested on fraud charges

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested three alleged frauds on Saturday on charges of cheating in the name of giving jobs to various law enforcement agencies.

The arrested people are Matin Sheikh, Abdul Awal Sikder and Raich Uddin.

On October 5, a team led by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective South Division Superintendent of Police Anisul Haque raided the eighth floor of the Sharif Complex at Paltan in the capital. During the operation, two fake army recruitment letters were recovered from the accused.











