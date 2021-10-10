Steps to reduce climate change damage discussed for inclusion in NAP

A high-level workshop on formulation of National Adaptation Plan (NAP) was held on Saturday at Rajendrapur BRAC CDM in Gazipur to determine the steps to be taken to reduce the damage caused by climate change.

In the workshop participants discussed on the progress in NAP formulation and ways to make it more effective. The workshop was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and its agencies, UNDP and NAP formulation teams.

Speaking as chief guest at the concluding session of the workshop, Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Mostafa Kamal said the National Adaptation Plan includes effective ways to address the risks and harms of climate change. The plan is being formulated on the basis of the views of different sections of the people of the country. He called upon the concerned parties to finalize the plan by April 2022.

The workshop was chaired by Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, National Project Director, NAP Formulation Project and Additional Secretary (Climate Change) of the Ministry. Director General of the Department of Environment Md. Ashraf Uddin spoke as special guest. The keynote address was delivered by Dr Ainun Nishat, Team Leader of the NAP Formulation Team and Emeritus Professor, BRAC University. Among others, Mirza Shawkat Ali, Deputy-Project Director, NAP Formulation Project and Director, Department of Environment and Arif Mohammad Faisal, Programme Specialist, UNDP, among others, spoke.





